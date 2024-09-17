Left Menu

Congress Accuses PM Modi of Politicizing Religion Amid Maharashtra Elections

On Tuesday, Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of exploiting religion for political gain, citing his involvement in Ganesh Puja with an elaborate camera crew at Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's residence. The opposition argued this proximity between executive and judiciary chiefs questions Modi's intentions as Maharashtra elections approach.

The Congress party on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing religion for political purposes, citing his elaborate Ganesh Puja with a camera crew at Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's residence, as Maharashtra elections draw near.

The opposition raised concerns over the proximity between the executive and judiciary, questioning the prime minister's intentions.

The Congress further criticized Modi's remarks about the party's displeasure with his participation in Ganesh Puja, suggesting such acts undermine institutional integrity and constitutional values.

