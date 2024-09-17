Congress Accuses PM Modi of Politicizing Religion Amid Maharashtra Elections

The Congress party on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misusing religion for political purposes, citing his elaborate Ganesh Puja with a camera crew at Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud's residence, as Maharashtra elections draw near.

The opposition raised concerns over the proximity between the executive and judiciary, questioning the prime minister's intentions.

The Congress further criticized Modi's remarks about the party's displeasure with his participation in Ganesh Puja, suggesting such acts undermine institutional integrity and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)