PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged citizens in Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers during the historic assembly elections. This is the first election since the abrogation of Article 370, aiming to elect a new assembly after a decade. Phase 1 sees 24 constituencies voting under tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:53 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in large numbers as the historic assembly elections commenced on Wednesday. This election marks the first since Article 370 was abrogated, transforming J-K into a Union Territory.

On Wednesday, voting kicked off for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a significant event for the region. Constituents in 24 segments across seven districts began casting their votes in Phase 1, amid heightened security measures.

'As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy,' Modi said in a post on X. He also encouraged young and first-time voters to participate.

This election, occurring after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, is crucial as it aims to elect an assembly for the first time in a decade. The remaining two phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

