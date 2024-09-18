Left Menu

AIP President Engineer Rashid to File Suit Against Sajad Lone Over Jail Allegations

Engineer Rashid of AIP plans to file a legal case against Sajad Gani Lone in Delhi court for alleging that Rashid was not in jail for the past two months. This comes ahead of the three-phase assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir starting on September 18.

Updated: 18-09-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Engineer Rashid announced on Tuesday his intention to file a court application in Delhi against People's Conference President Sajad Gani Lone. Lone had alleged on Monday that Rashid was not in jail for the past two months.

Addressing reporters in Kupwara, Rashid, who is out on bail until October 2, said, "... I am going to file an application against him (Sajad Lone) in Delhi court that he has said all this about me... How is it possible? Answering this question is like reducing my stature...." Rashid was responding to inquiries regarding his decision to take legal action against Lone's allegations.

Rashid further stated, "If his allegations are found to be true, then action will be taken against the jail officials, and if not, then action will be taken against him (Sajad Lone)." This development comes as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first assembly elections in nearly a decade, starting on September 18 with 24 constituencies going to the polls in the first phase.

The second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the third for October 1, with vote counting on October 8. The region has 47 assembly seats in Kashmir and 43 in Jammu, including reserved seats for SCs and STs. In the last assembly elections, the PDP won 28 seats, BJP 25, NC 15, and Congress 12, as per the Election Commission of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

