Historic Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections Kick Off Amid Calls For High Voter Turnout
The first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections began with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi urging citizens to vote in large numbers to shape a better future for the region. The elections, involving 873 candidates across 90 seats, follow the abrogation of Article 370.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes as the initial phase of the J&K assembly elections commenced on Wednesday. Shah emphasized the necessity of a resolute government to create a terror-free J&K, safeguard citizens' rights, and expedite development initiatives.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi highlighted the transformative power of each vote. He encouraged the residents of J&K to actively participate in the elections to ensure a prosperous future characterized by peace, stability, and economic empowerment. Gandhi also reminded voters of the crucial implications of this election, particularly following the region's transition to a Union Territory.
The Election Commission of India confirmed that polling began at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. A total of 24 Assembly constituencies are participating in this phase, with 16 in the Kashmir region and 8 in Jammu. In total, 873 candidates will contend across 90 assembly seats, with subsequent phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1, and vote-counting on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
