Left Menu

Delhi's Pending Leadership Transition: Atishi Awaits Swearing-In

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena proposed September 21 for swearing-in Chief Minister-designate Atishi to President Droupadi Murmu. Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation has been moved. Yet, no date for Atishi's oath-taking has been set by the AAP legislature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:28 IST
Delhi's Pending Leadership Transition: Atishi Awaits Swearing-In
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has proposed September 21 for the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate Atishi, according to a communication to President Droupadi Murmu.

Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter has been forwarded to Murmu by the concerned authorities.

Despite this, sources indicate that the AAP legislature party has not yet proposed an official date for Atishi's oath-taking ceremony. Kejriwal resigned on Tuesday as Atishi prepares to stake her claim to form the new government in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024