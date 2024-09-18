Delhi's Pending Leadership Transition: Atishi Awaits Swearing-In
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena proposed September 21 for swearing-in Chief Minister-designate Atishi to President Droupadi Murmu. Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation has been moved. Yet, no date for Atishi's oath-taking has been set by the AAP legislature.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has proposed September 21 for the swearing-in of Chief Minister-designate Atishi, according to a communication to President Droupadi Murmu.
Outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter has been forwarded to Murmu by the concerned authorities.
Despite this, sources indicate that the AAP legislature party has not yet proposed an official date for Atishi's oath-taking ceremony. Kejriwal resigned on Tuesday as Atishi prepares to stake her claim to form the new government in Delhi.
