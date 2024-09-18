Historic First Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Sees Over 50% Turnout

A voter turnout of more than 50 percent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

Voting commenced at 7 am amid stringent security measures.

According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 50.65 percent by 3 pm.

The highest voting percentage so far among the 24 assembly segments in the Union territory was recorded in Inderwal at 72.20 percent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 71.08 percent and Kishtwar at 67.58 percent.

Doda West also reported a high turnout of 66.75 percent during this period.

In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout with 58.89 percent. It was followed by D H Pora at 55.14 percent, Kulgam at 50.75 percent, Dooru at 50.50 percent, and Kokernag (ST) at 50 percent.

The lowest voter turnout, 32.87 percent, was recorded in Tral, officials said.

These polls mark the first election since the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)