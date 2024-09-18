Left Menu

Historic First Phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls Sees Over 50% Turnout

During the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, over 50% voter turnout was recorded by 3 pm. Voting began at 7 am under tight security arrangements. The highest turnout was seen in Inderwal at 72.20%, while Tral recorded the lowest at 32.87%. This is the first election since the abrogation of Article 370.

Updated: 18-09-2024 16:01 IST
  India

A voter turnout of more than 50 percent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.

Voting commenced at 7 am amid stringent security measures.

According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 50.65 percent by 3 pm.

The highest voting percentage so far among the 24 assembly segments in the Union territory was recorded in Inderwal at 72.20 percent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 71.08 percent and Kishtwar at 67.58 percent.

Doda West also reported a high turnout of 66.75 percent during this period.

In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout with 58.89 percent. It was followed by D H Pora at 55.14 percent, Kulgam at 50.75 percent, Dooru at 50.50 percent, and Kokernag (ST) at 50 percent.

The lowest voter turnout, 32.87 percent, was recorded in Tral, officials said.

These polls mark the first election since the abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

