Deputy PM Alexei Overchuk's Strategic Visit to Islamabad

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk landed in Islamabad on Wednesday, embarking on a two-day visit aimed at fortifying bilateral ties between Russia and Pakistan.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Overchuk is set to hold crucial discussions with President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar from September 18-19.

The dialogue will hone in on enhancing collaboration across critical sectors, a testament to the growing trust and cordial relations between the two nations. This visit precedes the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad and marks Russia's keen interest in deepening economic ties and selling arms to Pakistan. Regular joint military exercises since 2016 further symbolize the strengthening partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)