Congress Slams BJP for 'Terrorist' Remark on Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit condemned a BJP Union Minister's statement labelling Rahul Gandhi as a 'terrorist,' urging Prime Minister Modi to respond. Protests erupted, and complaints were filed, highlighting growing tension between political factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit severely criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Union Minister Ravneet Bittu controversially called Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi a 'terrorist.' Dikshit accused the BJP of fostering a 'violent instigation' and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, suggesting the response would differ if a similar attack targeted a BJP leader.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Dikshit described the statement as extremely inappropriate and reflective of the BJP's character. He expressed concern over Prime Minister Modi's lack of reaction to such serious comments against the Leader of the Opposition. He speculated that if similar accusations were made against a cabinet minister, severe charges would follow.

At the same time, protests erupted in the national capital, led by the Indian Youth Congress. The demonstrators condemned Bittu's statement, chanting slogans, burning effigies, and clashing with police. Former INC leader Ajay Maken lodged a formal complaint at a Delhi police station, accusing BJP leaders of trying to incite violence and endanger public peace through inflammatory statements.

Union Minister Bittu's comments also drew criticism from within the BJP, with leaders comparing the protests to the 1984 Sikh riots. Bittu defended his statement by highlighting his discontent with the Congress party's 'old tactics' and their reactions that echo past violence. The mounting tensions arrive amid state elections, suggesting a deliberate attempt to disrupt opposition activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

