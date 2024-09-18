Left Menu

BJP MP Anil Bonde's Call for 'Chatka' on Rahul Gandhi Sparks Controversy

BJP MP Anil Bonde controversially suggested giving Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's tongue a 'chatka' amid ongoing political tensions. This follows Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's bounty offer to cut off Gandhi's tongue. Congress leaders, including Ajay Maken, have lodged complaints against BJP members over these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:48 IST
BJP MP Anil Bonde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Bonde stirred controversy on Wednesday by suggesting that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's tongue should receive a 'chatka' instead of being cut off. This comment comes after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad offered a reward of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who would cut off Gandhi's tongue.

MP Bonde articulated his stance, stating, "An MLA from Maharashtra has said that Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be cut off, which is wrong because I don't support violence. However, his tongue must be given 'chatka'." He further accused Gandhi of committing a serious crime against India by allegedly trying to appease minorities, specifically Muslims and Christians, and causing tension over the issue of reservations.

In response, Congress leaders have taken decisive action. Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Maken filed a complaint in the national capital against BJP leaders over threats to Gandhi, naming Sanjay Gaikwad and Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, who purportedly labeled Gandhi the "number one terrorist" of the country. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge also called on Prime Minister Modi for punitive measures against the involved NDA leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

