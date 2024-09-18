Congress Challenges Government's Claims of Talks to Resolve Manipur Conflict

The Manipur unit of the Congress on Wednesday asserted that there is no visible evidence of the government's claimed talks with Kuki and Meitei groups to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marking the 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government, announced on Tuesday that discussions were ongoing with both communities to secure lasting peace and that the border with Myanmar was being fenced to prevent infiltration, cited as the root cause of the violence.

Responding to Shah's statement, Manipur Congress working president Kh Devbrata Singh said, 'Shah claims that the government is negotiating with both Meitei and Kuki groups. However, there's no ground evidence of such dialogues. The government's claims lack transparency.' Singh demanded details about the involved groups, adding that talking to a single group won't suffice.

Addressing Chief Minister N Biren Singh's recent remark about 'foreign hands' in the conflict, the Congress leader noted that Shah did not mention this in his speeches. 'The CM's assertion about the arrest of a KNA militant indicates foreign involvement, but it wasn't backed by the Centre,' he stated.

Additionally, the Congress has sought clarification on an official document reportedly signed by a secretary to the CM. The document alleges that 900 trained Kuki militants are mobilizing for attacks on Meitei villages, causing panic and leading to bunker constructions in fringe areas.

Since May last year, over 200 people have died and many have become homeless due to ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis. Despite Amit Shah's claim of subsequent calm, Congress demanded transparency and credible evidence of peace efforts.

