Contentious Debate over 'One Nation, One Election'

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal has sparked significant opposition backlash, labeling it as impractical and a diversionary tactic by the ruling BJP. Key opposition figures argue it undermines federalism and state rights, although some parties support the initiative for nationwide simultaneous polls.

As the Union Cabinet greenlit the Ram Nath Kovind panel's 'One Nation, One Election' recommendation on Wednesday, opposition parties branded the plan impractical and a distracting tactic by the ruling BJP.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Union Cabinet had accepted the panel's recommendations for synchronized elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge deemed the proposal unfeasible, alleging that the BJP introduces such schemes to distract from pressing issues as elections approach.

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien dismissed the move as a 'cheap stunt,' questioning why elections in Maharashtra were not announced alongside those in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir if simultaneous polls were the objective. CPI general secretary D Raja argued the proposal would compromise state rights and is unrealistic. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed it would destroy federalism and democratic principles.

