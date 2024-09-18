Union Cabinet Endorses Simultaneous Elections: A Game-Changer for Indian Democracy

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendations made by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind to conduct simultaneous elections in India.

Simultaneous elections, last held between 1951 and 1967, have been the subject of numerous reports and studies since 1983. The committee's recommendations aim to revive this practice to enhance the efficiency and coherence of the electoral process.

The key recommendations include developing a legally sustainable framework for simultaneous polls, holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together initially, and later synchronizing municipal and panchayat elections. The Election Commission of India has been tasked with preparing a unified voter roll and ensuring logistical readiness for the proposed changes.

