Left Menu

Union Cabinet Endorses Simultaneous Elections: A Game-Changer for Indian Democracy

The Union Cabinet has approved a high-level committee's recommendations, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, advocating for simultaneous elections across India. The move proposes synchronized national, state, municipal, and panchayat elections to streamline the electoral process and reduce disruptions caused by frequent polling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:58 IST
Union Cabinet Endorses Simultaneous Elections: A Game-Changer for Indian Democracy
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday accepted the recommendations made by a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind to conduct simultaneous elections in India.

Simultaneous elections, last held between 1951 and 1967, have been the subject of numerous reports and studies since 1983. The committee's recommendations aim to revive this practice to enhance the efficiency and coherence of the electoral process.

The key recommendations include developing a legally sustainable framework for simultaneous polls, holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections together initially, and later synchronizing municipal and panchayat elections. The Election Commission of India has been tasked with preparing a unified voter roll and ensuring logistical readiness for the proposed changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024