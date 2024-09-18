Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Criticizes BJP Over Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari criticized BJP leaders for their remarks against Rahul Gandhi, claiming it's a ploy to tarnish his image. Patwari accused Prime Minister Modi of undermining democratic values and expressed Congress's commitment to fighting such forces. He also highlighted issues with BJP's performance in Chhattisgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:09 IST
Jitu Patwari
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari on Wednesday vehemently condemned the BJP over what he described as reckless remarks against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the press at Raipur airport, Patwari vowed that the Congress would continue to oppose dictatorship through Gandhiwadi principles (the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi). He claimed that BJP leaders are attempting to tarnish Gandhi's image using social media, backed by substantial financial resources.

Patwari cited inflammatory statements by BJP MLAs, accusing them of acting under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives. He further criticized the Chhattisgarh BJP government, alleging its failure to fulfill pre-election promises, and accused it of engaging in vendetta politics, as evidenced by the arrest of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

