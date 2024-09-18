Explosions at Hezbollah Funeral Stir Tensions in Lebanon
Multiple explosions occurred at a funeral site for Hezbollah members in Lebanon, resulting from detonation of pagers, reportedly part of an Israeli attack. The incident has escalated tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, heightening the risk of an all-out war.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Multiple explosions rocked a funeral site in Lebanon on Wednesday, where three Hezbollah members and a child were being commemorated after their death from exploding pagers the previous day, eyewitnesses from the Associated Press reported.
Hezbollah's Al Manar TV broadcasted that the explosions were triggered by walkie-talkies in various parts of the country. The detonation of these devices—believed to be an Israeli attack—has intensified the long-standing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.
Details emerged that the pagers used by Hezbollah, which detonated, were manufactured by a Hungary-based company. This incident has further inflamed the already tense relations, risking a potential escalation to war.
(With inputs from agencies.)
