Karnataka CM Criticizes ‘One Nation, One Election’ as Anti-Federal

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemns the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, labeling it impractical and a gimmick by Prime Minister Modi to distract from his administration's failures. The proposal, recently endorsed by the Union Cabinet, aims for simultaneous elections but faces opposition for being anti-federal and logistically challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:25 IST
Karnataka CM Criticizes ‘One Nation, One Election’ as Anti-Federal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sharply criticized the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, calling it a move against India's federal structure and practically unfeasible. He described the Union Cabinet's acceptance of the recommendation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to deflect attention from his administration's shortcomings.

The Congress party plans to oppose this proposal, which they claim harbors the BJP's hidden agenda, both within and outside Parliament. Public opinion nationwide also seems to stand against this controversial system.

Despite these concerns, the Union government has moved forward, approving a high-level panel's recommendation to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, and local bodies. This decision follows a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

Siddaramaiah emphasized that a system-wide overhaul would be needed to introduce simultaneous elections. This would include amending the Representation of the People Act and multiple chapters of the Constitution, a task that he described as daunting under the current political climate.

According to the Chief Minister, urgent issues like rampant unemployment, inflation, and deteriorating law and order should take precedence over what he termed a diversionary tactic by Modi's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

