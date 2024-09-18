Controversy Erupts as BJP's Anil Bonde Faces FIR over Comment on Rahul Gandhi

A case was registered against BJP MP Anil Bonde here on Wednesday over his controversial remark that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'tongue should be singed,' police said. The Rajya Sabha member, however, remained defiant and demanded a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Gandhi himself over his comments on the reservation issue at a US university.

Bonde had on Tuesday caused a stir by saying Gandhi's statements on reservations were 'dangerous' and hurt the sentiments of the 'bahujan' (non-Brahmin) communities. Reacting to the FIR, Bonde insisted that Gandhi's remarks created apprehension among 70 percent of India's population that their reservations could be compromised, and therefore Gandhi should face legal action.

Subsequently, BJP workers from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have mobilized, calling for a case against Gandhi. Meanwhile, Congress leaders demonstrated at Amravati city police commissioner's office, demanding action against Bonde. The police registered an FIR against Bonde under various sections for provocation and defamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)