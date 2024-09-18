NDA's Tightrope Walk to Pass 'One Nation, One Election'

The BJP-led NDA government is facing a critical challenge to ensure the passage of constitutional amendments required for the 'one nation, one election' initiative.

The government may need to introduce 18 amendments to the Constitution, following recommendations from a high-level committee chaired by former president Ram Nath Kovind, to implement simultaneous elections.

With 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha and 119 MPs in the 245-member Rajya Sabha, the NDA needs a simple majority in the Lok Sabha and two-thirds of the votes in the Rajya Sabha to pass the measure. Additionally, some amendments require ratification from state assemblies, adding to the complexity.

