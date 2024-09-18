BJP Leader Warns Haryana Voters About Congress's 'Kharchi-Parchi' System
BJP's Anurag Thakur cautions Haryana voters against the Congress, highlighting corruption allegations. He shares audio clips implicating Congress legislators Neeraj Sharma and Shamsher Singh Gogi in corrupt practices. Thakur claims BJP will secure a third term and criticizes Congress's past treatment of Dalits and security issues in Kashmir.
In a sharp political attack, BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged Haryana voters to reject the Congress, accusing its leaders of planning to revive the 'kharchi-parchi' system of corruption and favoritism that allegedly prevailed during their rule.
Thakur, campaigning in Kaithal and Fatehabad districts for the October 5 assembly polls, played audio clips purportedly of Congress legislators Neeraj Sharma and Shamsher Singh Gogi discussing job quotas and filling 'coffers' if their party wins. Thakur stated that these conversations revealed the Congress's intent to return to corrupt practices.
The former Union minister also criticized Congress for its past atrocities against Dalits and highlighted improved security in Kashmir under BJP rule. He contrasted this with the fear experienced by Congress leaders during their tenure.
