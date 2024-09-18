BJP Leaders Hail 'One Nation, One Election' Decision

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday applauded the Union Cabinet's decision to implement the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. They highlighted that this initiative will expedite development across the nation. The approved proposal mandates simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, with local urban body and panchayat elections to be held within 100 days.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh noted that India had practiced 'One Nation, One Election' for several years post-Independence. He shared that the High-Level Committee responsible for the proposal conducted extensive consultations. 'Today, the cabinet has approved the recommendations. 'One nation, one election' is crucial for the country's development. Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi should clarify if 'One Nation, One Election' was in place before 1966,' Singh stated. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also praised Prime Minister Modi, asserting that the initiative will boost the development pace nationwide.

'I congratulate PM Modi. This will not only reduce expenditure but also accelerate development in the country,' Saini said. Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra emphasized that 'One Nation, One Election' aligns with the aspirations of millions of Indians, not just PM Modi. 'It is a historic day. This will save time and billions of rupees, as elections are a year-round activity,' Vijayendra remarked. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari added that PM Modi's actions reflect Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's vision.

'Initially, elections were conducted as 'One Nation, One Election' when the Constitution came into effect. Indians are approving the Cabinet's decision,' Bhandari noted. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed the High-Level Committee's recommendations on simultaneous elections, chaired by former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

The government cited the report—spanning 18,626 pages—as the product of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts, and research conducted over 191 days since its formation on September 2, 2023. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)