Long-Time BJP Worker Resigns Over Ticket Snub

Disgruntled with not receiving a BJP ticket from Pataudi assembly constituency, party loyalist Sumer Singh Tanwar resigned alongside numerous colleagues. Tanwar criticized BJP leadership for prioritizing Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh's associates, claiming it jeopardizes the party's success. He pledged continued dedication to social and national causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Angered by not receiving a BJP ticket from the Pataudi assembly constituency, a loyal party worker of 37 years, Sumer Singh Tanwar, resigned along with numerous colleagues on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Tanwar strongly criticized Union minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, alleging that the BJP leadership has jeopardized the party's chances in the Haryana assembly election by favoring Singh's family and associates for various seats in South Haryana. Dedicated and hardworking party workers have been overlooked, he contended.

In his resignation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tanwar expressed the collective anguish of thousands of BJP workers in Haryana. He attributed Singh's electoral successes from 2014 to 2024 to Modi's influence and the relentless efforts of BJP workers. "Honorable Prime Minister, this is the pain of thousands of workers of Haryana. Due to the fear and intimidation of Rao Inderjit, the workers are not able to say anything," he wrote.

(With inputs from agencies.)

