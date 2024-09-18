UN Backs Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel's Withdrawal

The United Nations General Assembly has firmly backed a nonbinding Palestinian resolution on Wednesday that demands Israel end its "unlawful presence" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The resolution passed with a 124-14 majority in the 193-member assembly, with 43 abstentions. The United States, Israel's closest ally, was among those opposing the measure.

This move comes as Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza nears its first anniversary and violence in the West Bank escalates. Efforts to broker a cease-fire are ongoing, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting mediators in Egypt amid fears of spreading conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)