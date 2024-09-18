Left Menu

UN Backs Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel's Withdrawal

The UN General Assembly has endorsed a nonbinding resolution demanding Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank within a year. The vote, showing wide support despite opposition from the US and Israel, coincides with ongoing conflicts as diplomatic efforts for peace continue. The resolution also calls for sanctions and reparations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations General Assembly has firmly backed a nonbinding Palestinian resolution on Wednesday that demands Israel end its "unlawful presence" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

The resolution passed with a 124-14 majority in the 193-member assembly, with 43 abstentions. The United States, Israel's closest ally, was among those opposing the measure.

This move comes as Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza nears its first anniversary and violence in the West Bank escalates. Efforts to broker a cease-fire are ongoing, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting mediators in Egypt amid fears of spreading conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

