UN Backs Palestinian Resolution Demanding Israel's Withdrawal
The UN General Assembly has endorsed a nonbinding resolution demanding Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and the West Bank within a year. The vote, showing wide support despite opposition from the US and Israel, coincides with ongoing conflicts as diplomatic efforts for peace continue. The resolution also calls for sanctions and reparations.
The United Nations General Assembly has firmly backed a nonbinding Palestinian resolution on Wednesday that demands Israel end its "unlawful presence" in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.
The resolution passed with a 124-14 majority in the 193-member assembly, with 43 abstentions. The United States, Israel's closest ally, was among those opposing the measure.
This move comes as Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza nears its first anniversary and violence in the West Bank escalates. Efforts to broker a cease-fire are ongoing, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting mediators in Egypt amid fears of spreading conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UN
- Israel
- Palestinian
- resolution
- Gaza
- West Bank
- occupation
- cease-fire
- diplomacy
- conflict
ALSO READ
US Backs UK Decision on Arms Licenses Suspension to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
PIL in SC seeks direction to Centre to halt supply of arms, other military equipments to Israel, which is involved in a conflict in Gaza.
Greta Thunberg Detained in Copenhagen Protest Against Gaza War
PIL Seeks Ban on India's Military Exports to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Echoes of Resilience: Youssef Saad's Musical Journey in War-Torn Gaza