Venezuelan Opposition Leader Compelled to Acknowledge Maduro's Victory

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who contested President Nicolas Maduro in the July election, claimed on Wednesday that he was coerced into accepting Maduro's victory. Gonzalez stated that he was forced to sign a letter acknowledging the election results due to pressure from the country's top court.

Gonzalez described the situation as dire, saying, 'Either I signed or I faced the consequences.' This revelation underscores the ongoing political tension and challenges faced by opposition leaders in Venezuela.

The court's ruling solidifying Maduro's controversial win has been widely disputed by the opposition and international observers, raising concerns about the state of democracy in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)