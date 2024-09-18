Left Menu

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Compelled to Acknowledge Maduro's Victory

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez stated that he was forced to sign a letter accepting President Nicolas Maduro's election victory, according to a ruling from the top court. He revealed that failure to sign the document would have resulted in severe consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:24 IST
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Compelled to Acknowledge Maduro's Victory
Edmundo Gonzalez
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, who contested President Nicolas Maduro in the July election, claimed on Wednesday that he was coerced into accepting Maduro's victory. Gonzalez stated that he was forced to sign a letter acknowledging the election results due to pressure from the country's top court.

Gonzalez described the situation as dire, saying, 'Either I signed or I faced the consequences.' This revelation underscores the ongoing political tension and challenges faced by opposition leaders in Venezuela.

The court's ruling solidifying Maduro's controversial win has been widely disputed by the opposition and international observers, raising concerns about the state of democracy in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024