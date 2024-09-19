Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

Jammu and Kashmir's first phase of assembly polls recorded a substantial voter turnout of over 61% across 24 segments in seven districts, as reported by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

Kishtwar district led the tally with 80.14% turnout, followed by Doda and Ramban. Despite some polling stations still to report, the overall participation is expected to increase.

This election, the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, was conducted without any major incidents. Over 2.3 million voters participated to decide the fate of 219 candidates, reflecting deep trust in the democratic process.

