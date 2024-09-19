Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

The first phase of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir saw over 61% voter turnout across 24 segments in seven districts, with some areas yet to report final figures. This election marks the first since Article 370's abrogation, with Kishtwar recording the highest participation at 80.14%. The polls were conducted peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's first phase of assembly polls recorded a substantial voter turnout of over 61% across 24 segments in seven districts, as reported by the Election Commission on Wednesday.

Kishtwar district led the tally with 80.14% turnout, followed by Doda and Ramban. Despite some polling stations still to report, the overall participation is expected to increase.

This election, the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, was conducted without any major incidents. Over 2.3 million voters participated to decide the fate of 219 candidates, reflecting deep trust in the democratic process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

