Teamsters Union Breaks Tradition: No Presidential Endorsement for First Time Since 1996

In an unprecedented move, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Wednesday that it will not endorse a U.S. presidential candidate. Despite a recent poll indicating that a majority of its members support Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, the union has opted for neutrality.

This decision deviates from the union's longstanding tradition of endorsing Democratic candidates since the year 2000. The union has sporadically endorsed Republicans in the past, including Ronald Reagan in 1984 and George H.W. Bush in 1988, but this marks the first non-endorsement since 1996.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explained the union's stance, citing the inability to secure firm commitments from either candidate to advance the union's core interests. The decision holds particular weight in key battleground states with significant union membership, such as Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

