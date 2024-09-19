Left Menu

Teamsters Union Breaks Tradition: No Presidential Endorsement for First Time Since 1996

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has decided not to endorse any U.S. presidential candidate this election. Despite polling showing a majority of its members favoring Donald Trump over Kamala Harris, the union did not secure satisfactory commitments from either candidate. This marks a break from their tradition of endorsements since 1996.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:30 IST
Teamsters Union Breaks Tradition: No Presidential Endorsement for First Time Since 1996
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters announced on Wednesday that it will not endorse a U.S. presidential candidate. Despite a recent poll indicating that a majority of its members support Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, the union has opted for neutrality.

This decision deviates from the union's longstanding tradition of endorsing Democratic candidates since the year 2000. The union has sporadically endorsed Republicans in the past, including Ronald Reagan in 1984 and George H.W. Bush in 1988, but this marks the first non-endorsement since 1996.

Teamsters President Sean O'Brien explained the union's stance, citing the inability to secure firm commitments from either candidate to advance the union's core interests. The decision holds particular weight in key battleground states with significant union membership, such as Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024