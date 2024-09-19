Haiti Takes First Step Towards Elections with New Provisional Electoral Council

Haiti's government took significant action on Wednesday by creating a provisional electoral council. This move is an initial step towards holding the first general elections in the Caribbean nation since 2016.

The formation of the council was orchestrated by the transitional presidential council. This body, operating as the acting government since April, convened a meeting where it appointed members to seven of the nine available seats.

The initiative aims to restore democratic processes in Haiti, a nation that has faced considerable political turmoil in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)