Haiti Takes First Step Towards Elections with New Provisional Electoral Council
Haiti's government has formed a provisional electoral council, marking the first step towards holding general elections since 2016. The transitional presidential council, which has served as the acting government since April, appointed members for seven out of nine seats during a recent meeting.
The initiative aims to restore democratic processes in Haiti, a nation that has faced considerable political turmoil in recent years.
