Left Menu

Haiti Takes First Step Towards Elections with New Provisional Electoral Council

Haiti's government has formed a provisional electoral council, marking the first step towards holding general elections since 2016. The transitional presidential council, which has served as the acting government since April, appointed members for seven out of nine seats during a recent meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 03:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 03:53 IST
Haiti Takes First Step Towards Elections with New Provisional Electoral Council

Haiti's government took significant action on Wednesday by creating a provisional electoral council. This move is an initial step towards holding the first general elections in the Caribbean nation since 2016.

The formation of the council was orchestrated by the transitional presidential council. This body, operating as the acting government since April, convened a meeting where it appointed members to seven of the nine available seats.

The initiative aims to restore democratic processes in Haiti, a nation that has faced considerable political turmoil in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024