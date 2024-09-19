Left Menu

U.S. House Demands Blinken's Testimony on Afghanistan Withdrawal

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken to testify on the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. If Blinken fails to appear on Sept. 24, the committee may recommend holding him in contempt of Congress. The State Department has proposed alternative dates.

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has issued a subpoena for Secretary of State Antony Blinken, demanding his presence on September 24th to discuss the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

If Blinken does not appear, the committee's chairman will proceed with a report suggesting the House of Representatives find Blinken in contempt of Congress for not honoring the subpoena.

The committee had previously scheduled Blinken's testimony for September 19th, but the State Department indicated earlier this month that he was not available on the proposed dates and offered "reasonable alternatives" instead.

