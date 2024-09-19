Left Menu

Independent Candidate Pawan Khajuria Unveils Inclusive Manifesto for Udhampur East

Pawan Khajuria, an independent candidate from Udhampur East, released his manifesto focused on inclusivity and addressing community grievances. Suspended by the BJP, Khajuria highlights his dedication to fighting against injustice and fulfilling community demands, including those of the Dalit, OBC, and Muslim communities, as well as government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:52 IST
Independent candidate Pawan Khajuria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Independent candidate Pawan Khajuria from Udhampur East has unveiled his manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, emphasizing his commitment to the community. Khajuria highlighted that running as an independent was a decision influenced by the people.

He stated, "I am a common man, Pawan Khajuria, dedicated to the people. The election in Udhampur East is being contested in my name as an independent candidate, a decision I believe reflects the people's will. People from different walks of life, fighting against injustice, have collectively contributed to this manifesto."

The manifesto includes 11 primary demands aimed at addressing issues faced by the Dalit, OBC, and Muslim communities, as well as government employees. Khajuria assured that additional concerns would be addressed over time. Notably, Khajuria was earlier suspended by the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit for running against the party's official candidate, RS Pathania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

