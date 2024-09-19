Independent Candidate Pawan Khajuria Unveils Inclusive Manifesto for Udhampur East

Independent candidate Pawan Khajuria from Udhampur East has unveiled his manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, emphasizing his commitment to the community. Khajuria highlighted that running as an independent was a decision influenced by the people.

He stated, "I am a common man, Pawan Khajuria, dedicated to the people. The election in Udhampur East is being contested in my name as an independent candidate, a decision I believe reflects the people's will. People from different walks of life, fighting against injustice, have collectively contributed to this manifesto."

The manifesto includes 11 primary demands aimed at addressing issues faced by the Dalit, OBC, and Muslim communities, as well as government employees. Khajuria assured that additional concerns would be addressed over time. Notably, Khajuria was earlier suspended by the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit for running against the party's official candidate, RS Pathania.

(With inputs from agencies.)