Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje Criticizes Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Over Mandya Clashes

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, accusing him of 'Hitler governance' and an 'appeasement policy' that led to the Mandya clashes. Addressing the press, Karandlaje said, 'Such incidents in Karnataka are happening because of your appeasement towards one community. You have given the freedom to speak and act against Hindus. You withdrew cases against PFI, and such traitors are creating the current situation in Karnataka.'

In response to these allegations, FIRs were registered on Wednesday against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Karnataka LoP and BJP leader R Ashoka for allegedly spreading false information regarding the clashes in Mandya. Karandlaje further accused the Karnataka government of appeasing one community, which leads to such incidents. 'You can file hundreds of cases against us. I'm not going to apologize for anything I said,' she asserted.

Citing examples of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and other acts, Karandlaje said, 'On one side you celebrate Constitution Day, but on the other, you are killing it through such acts.' She lashed out at CM Siddaramaiah for not visiting the site of the Nagamangala clash and criticized the government for inaction on these issues. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the FIRs, stating that the law must come into force when limits are exceeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)