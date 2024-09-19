Left Menu

BJP Accuses Congress-NC Alliance of Pushing Pakistan's Agenda

The BJP criticized the Congress-National Conference alliance for allegedly promoting Pakistan's agenda in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This follows comments by Pakistani Minister Khwaja Asif supporting the alliance’s stance on Article 370. BJP leaders labeled the alliance 'treasonous', insisting that locals will reject their platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:54 IST
BJP Accuses Congress-NC Alliance of Pushing Pakistan's Agenda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress-National Conference alliance, accusing it of promoting Pakistan's agenda in the current Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This criticism was spurred by statements made by Pakistani Minister Khwaja Asif, who expressed agreement with the alliance's stance on Article 370.

Several BJP leaders took to social media to highlight Asif's statements, accusing the opposition of siding with Pakistan. BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, overseeing the party's operations in Jammu and Kashmir, alleged that the alliance is working at Pakistan's behest, aiming to destabilize the region.

Ram Madhav, one of the BJP's election leaders, stated on X that the NC-Congress alliance is in alignment with Pakistan, challenging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to reject what he called a 'treasonous' alliance. Chugh expressed confidence that the nationalist populace of Jammu and Kashmir would thwart any attempt to restore Article 370, as long as the BJP remains in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024