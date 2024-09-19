BJP Accuses Congress-NC Alliance of Pushing Pakistan's Agenda

The BJP on Thursday attacked the Congress-National Conference alliance, accusing it of promoting Pakistan's agenda in the current Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. This criticism was spurred by statements made by Pakistani Minister Khwaja Asif, who expressed agreement with the alliance's stance on Article 370.

Several BJP leaders took to social media to highlight Asif's statements, accusing the opposition of siding with Pakistan. BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, overseeing the party's operations in Jammu and Kashmir, alleged that the alliance is working at Pakistan's behest, aiming to destabilize the region.

Ram Madhav, one of the BJP's election leaders, stated on X that the NC-Congress alliance is in alignment with Pakistan, challenging the people of Jammu and Kashmir to reject what he called a 'treasonous' alliance. Chugh expressed confidence that the nationalist populace of Jammu and Kashmir would thwart any attempt to restore Article 370, as long as the BJP remains in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)