Union Minister Advocates for Patience on 'One Nation One Election'

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary urged patience and thoughtful consideration from the Opposition regarding the government's acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendation on 'One Nation One Election'. He emphasized that these decisions aim to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level, criticizing the Opposition for being too quick to oppose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary urged the Opposition to show patience and engage in thoughtful consideration following the government's acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendations on 'One Nation One Election'.

The Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, endorsed the ONOE report from a committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. This decision has come under fire from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who accused the BJP of using such initiatives to divert public attention from pressing issues as elections near.

When asked if his party, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), supports ONOE, Chaudhary, who also serves as the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and is part of the NDA alliance, affirmed that they abide by the Cabinet's collective decisions. Emphasizing the need for a deeper understanding of the proposal, Chaudhary criticized the Opposition for opposing reforms indiscriminately. He stressed that these initiatives aim to strengthen grassroots democracy and are not just for those currently in power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

