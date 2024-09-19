BJP's Bittu Labels Rahul Gandhi 'No. 1 Terrorist', Sparks Controversy

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu sparked political controversy Thursday, unapologetically labeling Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi as India's 'number 1 terrorist.' Bittu's statement was in response to Gandhi's remarks on the Sikh community's plight, which he insists reflects the Gandhis' historical impact on Punjab.

'Why should I regret it?' Bittu remarked, expressing anguish over Punjab's losses. He criticized Gandhi and linked his statements to support from separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, known for advocating Khalistan. Bittu stressed his primary identity as a Sikh overwhelmed by generational pain caused by the Gandhi family.

Blaming Rahul Gandhi for stoking communal divides, Bittu dismissed any need for a personal apology, instead urging Congress President Kharge to clarify the party's stance. He voiced concerns over radicalizing Sikhs and insinuated Rahul Gandhi lacks patriotism. In escalating tensions, Bittu went as far as to suggest that Gandhi's international criticisms of India align him with anti-national elements involved in terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)