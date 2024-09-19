Atishi: Delhi's New Chief Minister and Her Path to Power

When Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21, she will enter history books as being only the third woman to accomplish the feat, following BJP's Sushma Swaraj and Congress' Sheila Dikshit.

Atishi's elevation to the top post comes at a crucial juncture for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which aims to return to power in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year. Her leadership will be essential in fast-tracking pending policies and schemes for public welfare.

The senior leader will have her task cut out after assuming office, with a focus on implementing schemes like Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and doorstep delivery of services.

(With inputs from agencies.)