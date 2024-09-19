Left Menu

Atishi: Delhi's New Chief Minister and Her Path to Power

When Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21, she will become only the third woman in history to achieve this milestone, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. Her rise is critical for AAP as they prepare for upcoming elections and fast-track pending policies. Atishi's governance experience and strong political backing make her a pivotal figure in Delhi's political landscape.

Updated: 19-09-2024 17:42 IST
When Atishi takes oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21, she will enter history books as being only the third woman to accomplish the feat, following BJP's Sushma Swaraj and Congress' Sheila Dikshit.

Atishi's elevation to the top post comes at a crucial juncture for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which aims to return to power in the Delhi Assembly polls early next year. Her leadership will be essential in fast-tracking pending policies and schemes for public welfare.

The senior leader will have her task cut out after assuming office, with a focus on implementing schemes like Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, and doorstep delivery of services.

