Political Controversy Unfolds Over Statements Against Rahul Gandhi

Political tensions escalated as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde faced backlash for their inflammatory statements against Rahul Gandhi.

Gaikwad, who announced a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who could chop off Gandhi's tongue, remained unapologetic despite widespread protests by Congress leaders.

Bonde, on the other hand, called for legal action against Gandhi, accusing him of creating fear regarding reservation policies, which he claims affects 70 percent of India's adivasi and OBC communities.

