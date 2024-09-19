Left Menu

Political Controversy Unfolds Over Statements Against Rahul Gandhi

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde faced protests by the Congress party for their inflammatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Gaikwad offered a reward for someone who would chop off Gandhi's tongue, while Bonde demanded legal action against Gandhi over his comments on reservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:03 IST
Political tensions escalated as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde faced backlash for their inflammatory statements against Rahul Gandhi.

Gaikwad, who announced a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who could chop off Gandhi's tongue, remained unapologetic despite widespread protests by Congress leaders.

Bonde, on the other hand, called for legal action against Gandhi, accusing him of creating fear regarding reservation policies, which he claims affects 70 percent of India's adivasi and OBC communities.

