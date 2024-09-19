Political Controversy Unfolds Over Statements Against Rahul Gandhi
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde faced protests by the Congress party for their inflammatory remarks against Rahul Gandhi. Gaikwad offered a reward for someone who would chop off Gandhi's tongue, while Bonde demanded legal action against Gandhi over his comments on reservation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:03 IST
- Country:
- India
Political tensions escalated as Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde faced backlash for their inflammatory statements against Rahul Gandhi.
Gaikwad, who announced a Rs 11 lakh reward for anyone who could chop off Gandhi's tongue, remained unapologetic despite widespread protests by Congress leaders.
Bonde, on the other hand, called for legal action against Gandhi, accusing him of creating fear regarding reservation policies, which he claims affects 70 percent of India's adivasi and OBC communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Michel Barnier Appointed French Prime Minister Amid Political Controversy
Sculptor Arrested After Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Sparks Political Controversy
Karnataka Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Amidst Political Controversy Over FSSAI-Certified Prasadam
Haryana Assembly Dissolution Sparks Political Controversy
Amit Shah's Ganesh Chaturthi Visit Sparks Political Controversy