Controversy Over Coerced Venezuelan Leader's Letter

Spain's Foreign Minister denied any involvement in Edmundo Gonzalez's coerced letter, signed at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas. Gonzalez accepted Maduro's July election victory under pressure, fueling controversy. The Spanish ambassador did not negotiate the document, as confirmed by Spanish officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:44 IST
Edmundo Gonzalez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Foreign Minister has categorically denied any involvement in the circumstances surrounding a letter signed by Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas. The letter, Gonzalez claims, was signed under coercion by Venezuelan officials, acknowledging President Maduro's victory in the July election.

Speaking in Brussels, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters, "The Spanish government, and of course the ambassador, did not take part in any negotiation of any document of any type."

Gonzalez, who recently received political asylum in Spain, mentioned in a video message that he signed the letter under "coercion, blackmail and pressure," adding layers to an already contentious issue as confirmed by the head of Venezuela's National Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

