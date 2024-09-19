Left Menu

Congress Urges PM Modi to Condemn BJP's Threats to Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in 'petty politics' by failing to condemn threats against Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized BJP's J P Nadda's response as 'juvenile' and urged Modi to take strong action. The Congress maintains that Modi's silence emboldens divisive forces.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of engaging in 'petty politics' by not condemning threats made by ruling alliance leaders against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter from AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh to BJP chief J P Nadda, the Congress condemned Nadda's 'juvenile' response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's earlier correspondence with Modi. The letter emphasized the global attention on how the ruling BJP is 'endangering the life of the Leader of the Opposition.'

Ramesh highlighted the Congress's historical commitment to India's unity and integrity, comparing it to what he deemed the BJP's politics of division and hatred. He called on Modi to rise above petty politics, condemn his party leaders' actions, and set an example for others. Ramesh asserted that Modi's silence only emboldens anti-India elements, disrupting the nation's peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

