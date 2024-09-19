Senate Races Against Time to Prevent Government Shutdown

The U.S. Senate is preparing temporary spending legislation in a bid to avert a partial government shutdown as the month nears its end. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer stressed the urgency on Thursday, stating, 'Time is not a luxury that Congress has right now.'

Schumer noted that lawmakers would dedicate the next several days to crafting a bipartisan deal. The pressing need arises as Congress must pass the spending legislation before the new fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, to avoid furloughing thousands of federal workers and halting various government operations just weeks before the crucial Nov. 5 election.

Earlier attempts to pass a six-month funding bill combined with contentious election-law changes were quashed in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Following the failed vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated a willingness to pursue an alternative solution, though specific details remain sparse.

(With inputs from agencies.)