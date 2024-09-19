Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Rahul Gandhi's US Comments

Three police complaints have been lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi BJP for his divisive comments on Sikhs and remarks on ending reservations during his US visit. The complaints were made by the Sikh, SC, and ST cells of the Delhi BJP, accusing Gandhi of inciting social disharmony.

Three separate police complaints were lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by the Delhi BJP on Thursday, alleging his comments on Sikhs in India and reservation policies during his recent US visit were both divisive and provocative.

The complaints come just a day after the Congress filed a police complaint against remarks made by leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) targeting Gandhi, alleging these statements were intended to jeopardize his safety and security, potentially disturbing national peace, especially ahead of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.

Complaints against Gandhi were filed by the Sikh, SC Morcha, and ST Morcha cells of the Delhi BJP at various police stations. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated that Gandhi's US remarks have hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community and outraged Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), further inciting social disharmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

