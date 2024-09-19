Left Menu

Atishi Set to Take Oath as Delhi's Chief Minister Amid Political Shifts

Atishi will be sworn in as Delhi's new chief minister, retaining the previous four ministers and including first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat in her Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas, marking a new chapter for AAP as the party faces impending Delhi assembly elections. BJP and Leaders of Opposition have criticized the move, raising doubts about the new government's efficacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:32 IST
Atishi Set to Take Oath as Delhi's Chief Minister Amid Political Shifts
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

Atishi is poised to be sworn in as Delhi's chief minister on Saturday, retaining the four ministers from the previous Arvind Kejriwal government and adding first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to her Cabinet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday.

AAP sources confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony for Atishi and her Cabinet colleagues, including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Ahlawat, will take place at Raj Niwas. The event will be low-key with a select gathering, the party disclosed. The new chief minister will allocate portfolios in consultation with senior AAP members post-oath.

The BJP criticized the new Cabinet, arguing that previous ministers failed to effectively manage their departments. They claimed Atishi will focus on electoral fundraising rather than development. AAP's new Cabinet aims to fast-track policies and welfare schemes as it prepares for the Delhi assembly polls in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024