Atishi Set to Take Oath as Delhi's Chief Minister Amid Political Shifts
Atishi will be sworn in as Delhi's new chief minister, retaining the previous four ministers and including first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat in her Cabinet. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Niwas, marking a new chapter for AAP as the party faces impending Delhi assembly elections. BJP and Leaders of Opposition have criticized the move, raising doubts about the new government's efficacy.
Atishi is poised to be sworn in as Delhi's chief minister on Saturday, retaining the four ministers from the previous Arvind Kejriwal government and adding first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to her Cabinet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday.
AAP sources confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony for Atishi and her Cabinet colleagues, including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Ahlawat, will take place at Raj Niwas. The event will be low-key with a select gathering, the party disclosed. The new chief minister will allocate portfolios in consultation with senior AAP members post-oath.
The BJP criticized the new Cabinet, arguing that previous ministers failed to effectively manage their departments. They claimed Atishi will focus on electoral fundraising rather than development. AAP's new Cabinet aims to fast-track policies and welfare schemes as it prepares for the Delhi assembly polls in February.
