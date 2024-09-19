Atishi Set to Take Oath as Delhi's Chief Minister Amid Political Shifts

Atishi is poised to be sworn in as Delhi's chief minister on Saturday, retaining the four ministers from the previous Arvind Kejriwal government and adding first-time MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to her Cabinet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Thursday.

AAP sources confirmed that the swearing-in ceremony for Atishi and her Cabinet colleagues, including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Ahlawat, will take place at Raj Niwas. The event will be low-key with a select gathering, the party disclosed. The new chief minister will allocate portfolios in consultation with senior AAP members post-oath.

The BJP criticized the new Cabinet, arguing that previous ministers failed to effectively manage their departments. They claimed Atishi will focus on electoral fundraising rather than development. AAP's new Cabinet aims to fast-track policies and welfare schemes as it prepares for the Delhi assembly polls in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)