Karnataka Minister Defends Palestine Flag at Local Events
Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the holding of Palestine flags, citing the Central government's support for a Palestinian state. This comes after incidents of flag waving during Milad-ul-Nabi processions, and minors were apprehended for waving the flag in Chikkamagaluru. He criticized the BJP for making it a big issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the display of Palestinian flags during local events, highlighting the Central government's support for a Palestinian state.
He clarified that while shouting slogans hailing other countries is wrong, holding the flag is not. This statement follows incidents during the Milad-ul-Nabi procession in Karnataka.
Khan criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue, emphasizing that the individuals involved are locals and have every right to settle in any state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
