Karnataka Minister Defends Palestine Flag at Local Events

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the display of Palestinian flags during local events, highlighting the Central government's support for a Palestinian state.

He clarified that while shouting slogans hailing other countries is wrong, holding the flag is not. This statement follows incidents during the Milad-ul-Nabi procession in Karnataka.

Khan criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue, emphasizing that the individuals involved are locals and have every right to settle in any state.

