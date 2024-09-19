Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Defends Palestine Flag at Local Events

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the holding of Palestine flags, citing the Central government's support for a Palestinian state. This comes after incidents of flag waving during Milad-ul-Nabi processions, and minors were apprehended for waving the flag in Chikkamagaluru. He criticized the BJP for making it a big issue.

  Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan defended the display of Palestinian flags during local events, highlighting the Central government's support for a Palestinian state.

He clarified that while shouting slogans hailing other countries is wrong, holding the flag is not. This statement follows incidents during the Milad-ul-Nabi procession in Karnataka.

Khan criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue, emphasizing that the individuals involved are locals and have every right to settle in any state.

