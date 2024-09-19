Mukesh Ahlawat to Join Delhi Cabinet as Social Welfare Minister
Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA from Sultanpur Majra, will join Delhi's cabinet under Chief Minister-designate Atishi. He succeeds Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned and joined BJP. Ahlawat, a Dalit leader and businessman, previously contested elections with BSP and is active in education reform and social justice.
Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA representing Sultanpur Majra, is poised to join Delhi's cabinet in a shakeup led by Chief Minister-designate Atishi.
The 48-year-old Dalit leader replaces former Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned from his post in April and subsequently joined BJP.
Ahlawat, a businessman and politician, has been influential in AAP's Rajasthan unit and has shown a strong commitment to social justice, education reform, and community development.
