Mukesh Ahlawat to Join Delhi Cabinet as Social Welfare Minister

Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time MLA representing Sultanpur Majra, is poised to join Delhi's cabinet in a shakeup led by Chief Minister-designate Atishi.

The 48-year-old Dalit leader replaces former Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned from his post in April and subsequently joined BJP.

Ahlawat, a businessman and politician, has been influential in AAP's Rajasthan unit and has shown a strong commitment to social justice, education reform, and community development.

(With inputs from agencies.)