Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout Reflects Trust in Democratic Process in J&K: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the impressive voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir, crediting it to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the Election Commission, security forces, local administration, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their role in making the assembly elections a democratic success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:37 IST
Historic Voter Turnout Reflects Trust in Democratic Process in J&K: Amit Shah
Election
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked on Thursday that the impressive voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to the people's strong trust in democracy, peace, and progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He commended the Election Commission of India, security forces, local administration, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for transforming the assembly election into a genuine celebration of democracy.

"Jammu and Kashmir, historically plagued with electoral violence and fear, witnessed a peaceful first phase of the assembly polls yesterday. An impressive 61.11 per cent voter turnout indicates the people's confidence in democratic principles and progress, fostered under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Shah wrote on X.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, held on Wednesday, marked a significant event as it was the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Twenty-four constituencies across seven districts participated in the first phase amidst stringent security measures.

The remaining two phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with the vote counting slated for October 8. The last assembly elections in the region were conducted in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024