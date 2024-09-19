Historic Voter Turnout Reflects Trust in Democratic Process in J&K: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah remarked on Thursday that the impressive voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir is a testament to the people's strong trust in democracy, peace, and progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He commended the Election Commission of India, security forces, local administration, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir for transforming the assembly election into a genuine celebration of democracy.

"Jammu and Kashmir, historically plagued with electoral violence and fear, witnessed a peaceful first phase of the assembly polls yesterday. An impressive 61.11 per cent voter turnout indicates the people's confidence in democratic principles and progress, fostered under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Shah wrote on X.

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, held on Wednesday, marked a significant event as it was the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Twenty-four constituencies across seven districts participated in the first phase amidst stringent security measures.

The remaining two phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with the vote counting slated for October 8. The last assembly elections in the region were conducted in 2014.

