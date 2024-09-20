Left Menu

Spain Denies Role in Gonzalez-Maduro Negotiations Amid Venezuelan Election Dispute

Spain has denied involvement in negotiations between Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and President Nicolas Maduro's government concerning Gonzalez's flight to Spain. Although Gonzalez signed a letter accepting Maduro's election victory under pressure, Spanish officials insist they did not participate in any part of the agreement.

Spain has strongly denied participating in negotiations between Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez and President Nicolas Maduro's government regarding Gonzalez's exit to Spain. Gonzalez had taken refuge at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas before signing a contentious document.

At a press conference, Jorge Rodriguez, head of Venezuela's National Assembly, displayed photos claiming Gonzalez signed the letter in his presence and that of his sister, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, and Spain's ambassador to Venezuela, Ramon Santos. However, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares refuted involvement, stating no Spanish officials invited Gonzalez to the residence.

Gonzalez, who secured asylum in Spain, alleges the letter was signed under duress. A senior Spanish opposition member accused Madrid of facilitating Maduro's hold on power. Despite allegations, Spain's foreign ministry reiterated non-involvement, emphasizing the diplomatic efforts solely aimed at Gonzalez's safe exit.

