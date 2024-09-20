Political Tensions Rise as Assam CM Criticizes Jharkhand CM's Hospitality Towards IUML Delegation
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for hosting IUML delegates while showing disdain for BJP leaders. This has heightened political tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, Soren dismissed BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras', linking them to communal tension.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of extending hospitality to Indian Union of Muslim League (IUML) delegates while showing disdain for BJP leaders, including Amit Shah.
The accusation came during a volatile political climate as a delegation comprising IUML MPs and MLAs met Soren in what his office described as a courtesy visit.
Sarma, who is co-incharge of the BJP's assembly elections in Jharkhand, criticized Soren for welcoming 'Muslim League' founded by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while being hostile towards the BJP. This comes amid claims that BJP leaders have been instigating communal tension in the state for political advantage.
Further, Sarma asserted BJP's intention of forming the next government in Jharkhand. In response, Soren ridiculed the BJP's scheduled 'Parivartan Yatras', suggesting leaders from other states would incite communal discord.
