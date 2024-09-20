Left Menu

AAP and Lt Governor Clash Over Sewerage Delays in West Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party and Lt Governor V K Saxena exchanged accusations over delays in sewerage work in West Delhi. AAP blames governmental obstacles for setbacks, while Saxena criticizes the neglect. Both parties have vowed to expedite the unfinished work.

Updated: 20-09-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:51 IST
Lt Governor V K Saxena inspects areas in West Delhi (Photo/X @LtGovDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Lt Governor V K Saxena clashed on Thursday over unfinished sewerage work in West Delhi. AAP claims obstacles in governance have caused the delays in crucial desilting and sewerage work.

Lt Governor Saxena, in a post on X, criticized the Delhi government for allegedly neglecting lakhs of people in West Delhi. 'Due to government neglect and the associated administrative inertia, lakhs of people in West Delhi are forced to live lives worse than hell,' Saxena's post asserted.

In a sharp rebuttal, AAP stated, 'The LG has consistently created obstacles resulting in avoidable delays. His role has been to sabotage the works undertaken by the AAP government. Without these disruptions, the desilting and sewerage work in Delhi would have been completed before the monsoon.'

Sharing images from his recent inspection in areas like Mundka, Nangloi, Firni Road, and Rohtak Road, Saxena pointed out ongoing repair work and provided contact details for people to report complaints. AAP assured that these works will be completed swiftly, promising, 'No work shall suffer & the ongoing sewerage/desilting work in West Delhi shall be completed soon.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

