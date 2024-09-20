Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi for Ignoring Congress President’s Letter
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not personally responding to a letter from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, calling it a disrespect to democratic traditions. She emphasized the need for dignified political discourse, especially in light of threats against Rahul Gandhi by ruling alliance members.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of disrespecting Mallikarjun Kharge by not responding to the Congress president's letter personally. Vadra emphasized that leaders in the highest positions should uphold the traditions of democracy.
Kharge had recently written to the Prime Minister, highlighting violent statements by ruling alliance members targeting Rahul Gandhi and urging Modi to take disciplinary action. In response, BJP chief J.P. Nadda replied to Kharge, citing complaints against Congress leaders for their language towards the Prime Minister.
Vadra condemned the shift in political dialogue and urged Modi to set a more respectful example. She argued that a direct and respectful reply from Modi would have enhanced his image and dignity among the public. The Congress party has criticized Nadda's response as disrespectful and urged Modi to rise above partisan politics.
