Controversy Erupts Over Tirupati Prasadam: YSRCP Demands Probe into Adulteration Allegations

Days after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu accused the former YSRCP government of adulterating Tirupati Prasadam with 'animal fat,' the YSRCP on Friday petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court, calling for an investigation into the claims. The party's lawyers urged the court to appoint either a sitting judge or a committee to scrutinize the allegations. The bench recommended filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Wednesday for further hearings.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan advocated for the establishment of a 'Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board' to address various issues concerning temples nationwide. In a social media post on Friday, Kalyan promised strict actions regarding the ongoing controversy involving Tirupati's laddu offerings. He also highlighted broader issues related to the 'desecration of temples, land disputes, and other dharmic practices.'

The Deputy Chief Minister called for a national debate on the matter, urging for a unified response against the 'desecration of Sanathana Dharma in any form.' Meanwhile, former TTD Chairman YV Subbareddy refuted the TDP's claims, asserting that only organic ingredients have been used in the prasadam preparations for the past three years.

'All ingredients used for Swami's offerings over the last three years are organic, including ghee. This is a baseless accusation, and our government has always safeguarded the sanctity of Swami,' Subbareddy stated. On Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh released a video showing CM Chandrababu Naidu alleging that the previous YSRCP-led administration used animal fat instead of ghee in the consecrated sweets, known as Tirupati Prasadam, at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati.

In another social media post, Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh expressed his shock over the findings, condemning the YS Jagan-led administration for allegedly using animal fat in Tirupati Prasadam. 'Shame on YS Jagan and the YSR party government that couldn't respect the religious sentiments of crores of devotees,' he added.

Citing a 'lab report,' TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged that 'beef tallow, lard, and fish oil were used in the preparation of ghee supplied to Tirumala.' He claimed that lab tests conducted by the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat corroborated these findings and stated that this has deeply offended Hindu religious sentiments.

'We hope that justice will prevail, and Lord Govinda will forgive any mistakes made,' Reddy said.

