Amit Shah Flags Off BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived in Jharkhand's Deoghar and proceeded to Sahibganj to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra'. The initiative, comprising multiple rallies, aims to rally support against the JMM-led government ahead of the assembly elections.

Shah's itinerary included a visit to Bhognadih, the birthplace of Sido and Kanu, leaders of the 1855 Santhal revolt. He inaugurated the 'Parivartan Yatra' for the Santhal Pargana division at Police Line Ground, followed by a public rally.

Later in the day, Shah visited Jharkhandi Dham in Giridih district to launch the programme for the Dhanbad division. The BJP plans to conduct six 'Parivartan' processions, covering 5,400 km across 81 assembly segments, exposing the perceived failures of the JMM-led government.

(With inputs from agencies.)