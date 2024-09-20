Kejriwal Kicks Off AAP's Haryana Campaign with Enthusiastic Road Show in Jagadhri
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal started the party's campaign in Haryana with a road show in Jagadhri. Haryana's 90-member assembly elections are on October 5, with vote counting on October 8. Kejriwal has a busy schedule ahead, participating in multiple events across various districts.
AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday initiated the party's campaign in Haryana with a road show in Jagadhri, Yamunanagar district.
The 90-member Haryana assembly election is scheduled for October 5, with vote counting to follow on October 8.
Kejriwal, who recently resigned as Delhi chief minister after his release from Tihar jail related to the excise policy case, engaged with crowds during the road show.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was joined by Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta and waved at supporters from his vehicle's sunroof.
Scheduled to take his place, Delhi minister Atishi will be sworn in as chief minister on Saturday.
Following unsuccessful seat-share agreement talks with Congress, AAP will contest the Haryana polls independently.
Kejriwal’s campaign includes participation in 13 events across 11 districts, covering constituencies like Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh, and Ballabhgarh.
Further campaign details will be announced soon, stated AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak.
