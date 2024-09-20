Venezuelan Candidate Seeks Refuge Amid Fears of Reprisal

Edmundo Gonzalez, Venezuela's former presidential candidate, has sought diplomatic refuge in Spain, fearing reprisal from President Nicolas Maduro's security forces. Gonzalez received a warning that the forces were "coming for you", as he told Reuters in Madrid on Friday.

Gonzalez, who the opposition claims as the rightful winner of a contentious July election attributed to Maduro, stated that staying in Venezuela would likely have resulted in his imprisonment and possible torture.

After ensuring that his family and property in Venezuela would remain safe, Gonzalez departed for Spain. In an interview, he expressed his desire for the freedom to seek support from global leaders in his pursuit of the presidency.

