NCP MLC Demands Action Against Nitesh Rane for Provocative Statements

An MLC of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday reached out to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate action against BJP leader Nitesh Rane for making provocative remarks against minorities.

MLC Satish Chavan contends in his letter to Fadnavis that BJP MLA Rane is fostering communal discord with his inflammatory statements.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, a key ally in the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes the Shiv Sena and BJP, demands swift action. Chavan stressed the urgency given the upcoming assembly elections, accusing Rane of making controversial comments about the Muslim community for political gain. Despite ongoing investigations and registered cases, Rane continued his statements, causing significant unrest within the Muslim community, Chavan added.

The MLC called on the BJP to conduct an inquiry and impose strict sanctions on Rane. Earlier this month, police stations across Ahmednagar, Beed, and Thane districts registered cases against Rane for his inflammatory remarks during public rallies targeting the Muslim community.

